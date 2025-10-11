UFC Rio Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Oliveira vs. Gamrot, Figueiredo vs. Jackson, And More

UFC Rio is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, October 11. The main card portion of the event will start at 7PM ET/4PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 4PM ET/1PM PT.

The main event will see a lightweight battle featuring former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot.

The co-main event will see bantamweight action as former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces Montel Jackson.

The UFC Perth main card will also feature Vicente Luque meeting Joel Alvarez, Jhonata Diniz squaring off with Mario Pinto, Ricardo Ramos taking on Kaan Ofli, and Lucas Almeida going toe-to-toe with Michael Aswell Jr.

UFC Rio: Oliveira vs. Gamrot Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Rio as of October 11 (fight day) at 11 am ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira (-108) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (-112)

Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (+270) vs. Montel Jackson (-340)

Welterweight: Vicente Luque (+400) vs. Joel Alvarez (-535)

Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz (-120) vs. Mario Pinto (+100)

Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos (-205) vs. Kaan Ofli (+170)

Featherweight: Lucas Almeida (+210) vs. Michael Aswell Jr. (-258)

Preliminary Card: