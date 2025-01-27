UFC Saudi Arabia Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Adesanya vs. Imavov, Magomedov vs. Page, & More

UFC Saudi Arabia is almost upon us, and MMA News is here to keep you updated with the current odds for this weekend’s lineup.

The upcoming event takes place Saturday, February 1, at the anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card begins at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 2 PM ET/9 AM PT.

Topping the lineup will be former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Following consecutive losses to Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, he will look to get back to winning ways by stalling Nassourdine Imavov’s rise.

Before they go to battle, the co-main event between Shara Magomedov and Michael “Venom” Page promises to be an entertaining striking affair. And also set to make the walk on Saturday will be the likes of Sergei Pavlovich, Said Nurmagomedov, and Shamil Gaziev.

UFC Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs. Imavov Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Saudi Arabia (as of 1/27), courtesy of DraftKings.