UFC Seattle Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Cejudo vs. Song, Allen vs. Hernandez, & More

UFC Seattle is almost upon us, and MMA News is here to keep you updated with the current odds for this weekend’s lineup.

The upcoming event takes place Saturday, February 22, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The main card begins at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

Topping the lineup will be former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. After consecutive losses to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili since returning from retirement, “Triple C” will look to notch the first win of his comeback at the expense of fellow top 10 bantamweight Song Yadong.

Before they go to battle, the co-main event will see ranked middleweight contenders Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez collide. While the former will look to bounce back from defeat to Nassourdine Imavov last time out, “Fluffy” is pursuing a sixth straight win.

And also making the walk on Saturday will be the likes of Rob Font, Jean Silva, Alonzo Menifield, Andre Fili and Ricky Simón.

UFC Seattle: Cejudo vs. Song Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Seattle (as of 2/17), courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Henry Cejudo (+230) vs. Song Yadong (-285)

Brendan Allen (+240) vs. Anthony Hernandez (-298)

Jean Silva (-575) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (+425)

Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto

Alonzo Menifield (-205) vs. Julius Walker (+170)

Preliminary Card: