UFC Shanghai Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Walker vs. Mingyang, Ortega vs. Sterling, And More

UFC Shanghai is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, August 23. The main card portion of the event will start at 6AM ET/3AM PT, with preliminary action starting at 3AM ET/12AM PT.

The headline attraction for the event will feature Johnny Walker taking on Zhang Mingyang in a light heavyweight contenders’ battle.

In the co-main event, former two-time featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega faces former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a 153-pound catchweight contest. The bout was scheduled to be a featherweight bout but was changed due to weight cut complications for Ortega.

The main card will also feature Sergei Pavlovich taking on Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Su Mudaerji against Kevin Borjas, and Taiyilake Nueraji facing Kiefer Crosbie.

UFC Shanghai: Walker vs. Mingyang Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Shanghai as of August 22 at 9pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker (+300) vs. Zhang Mingyang (-380)

Catchweight (153 lbs): Brian Ortega (+380) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-500)

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich (-250) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+205)

Flyweight: Su Mudaerji (-175) vs. Kevin Borjas (+145)

Welterweight: Taiyilake Nueraji (-520) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+390)

Preliminary Card: