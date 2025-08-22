UFC Shanghai: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang takes place on Saturday, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results.

Held at Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China, this is the second time in UFC history that the promotion will hold a card in mainland China. The first instance came back in November 2017, a night that saw Kelvin Gastelum knock out Michael Bisping in what ultimately became the final fight in Bisping’s career. Last year, the UFC held a card in Macau, China, headlined by Petr Yan defeating Deiveson Figueiredo.

This time around, UFC Shanghai will be topped by light heavyweight action featuring Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang.

Walker is winless in his last three fights, and this will be his first fight since UFC Saudi Arabia in June 2024. Walker had both a no contest and knockout loss to current light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev at, respectively, UFC 294 and UFC Vegas 84, before getting knocked out by Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Mingyang is 3-0 in the UFC since coming into the promotion off a knockout win on the first-ever Road to UFC episode. Since then, Mingyang has scored finishes of Brendson Ribeiro, Ozzy Diaz, and Anthony Smith.

The co-main event will feature former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega in action against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Ortega has lost three of his last four, most recently dropping a decision to Diego Lopes at Noche UFC 2: UFC 306 this past September. Sterling is 1-1 since moving up to 145 after losing his 135-pound title, defeating Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 but losing to Movsar Evloev at UFC 310.

Elsewhere, the likes of Sergei Pavlovich, Waldo Cortes-Acosra, Su Mudaerji, and Taiyilake Nueraji will all be in action.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Mingyang Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Mingyang takes place on Saturday, August 23, at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China. The main card begins at 6 AM ET/3 AM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT.

See above for the UFC’s recording of the official UFC Shanghai weigh-ins.

Main Card:

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker (206) vs. Zhang Mingyang (205)

Catchweight (153 lbs)*: Brian Ortega (153) vs. Aljamain Sterling (153)

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich (255.5) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262)

Flyweight: Su Mudaerji (125.5) vs. Kevin Borjas (126)

Welterweight: Taiyilake Nueraji (170) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (170.5)

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Maheshate Hayisaer (155) vs. Gauge Young (155.5)

Flyweight: Lone’er Kavanagh (126) vs. Charles Johnson (126)

Lightweight: Rong Zhu (155.5) vs. Austin Hubbard (155.5)

Middleweight: Michel Pereira (186) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185)

Featherweight: Yi Zha (145) vs. Westin Wilson (146)

Bantamweight: Xiao Long (136) vs. You Su-young (135.5)

Light Heavyweight: Uran Satybaldiev (204) vs. Diyar Nurgozhay (205.5)

*Ortega and Sterling agreed to a 153-pound catchweight contest due to complications Ortega had during weight cut. The fight had initially been reported as off following Ortega hitting his head during weight cut. Sterling had initially met the contracted non-title featherweight limit of 146 lbs.