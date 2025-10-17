UFC Vancouver Betting Odds: Current Favorites For De Ridder vs. Allen And More

UFC Vancouver is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday, October 18. The main card portion of the event will start at 7PM ET/4PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 4PM ET/1PM PT.

The main event will see a middleweight title eliminator featuring Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen.

The co-main event will see welterweight action as Kevin Holland faces Mike Malott.

The main card will also feature Marlon “Chito” Vera facing Aiemann Zahabi, Manon Fiorot fighting Jasmine Jasudavicius, Cody Gibson taking on Aori Qileng, and Kyle Nelson in action against Matt Frevola.

UFC Vancouver: De Ridder vs. Allen Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Vancouver as of October 17 at 9:15 pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Middleweight: Reinier de Ridder (-198) vs Brendan Allen (+164)

Welterweight: Kevin Holland (-105) vs Mike Malott (-115)

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera (+110) vs Aiemann Zahabi (-130)

Women’s Flyweight: Manon Fiorot (-230) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (+190)

Bantamweight: Cody Gibson (-185) vs Aoriqileng (+154)

Lightweight: Kyle Nelson (+102) vs Matt Frevola (-122)

Preliminary Card: