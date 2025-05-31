UFC Vegas 107 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber Card

UFC Vegas 107 is almost upon us, and MMA News is here to keep you updated with the current odds for this weekend’s lineup.

The upcoming event takes place Saturday, May 31, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card begins at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

A top-5 flyweight contenders battle will top off tonight’s action, as former title challenger Erin Blanchfield takes on Maycee Barber.

Also making the walk on Saturday will include Mateusz Gamrot and L’udovit Klein (who battle in the lightweight co-main event), as well as Dustin Jacoby, Ketlen Vieira and Macy Chiasson.

UFC Vegas 107: Blanchfield vs. Murphy Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Vegas 107 (as of 1:30pm ET on 5/31), courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Erin Blanchfield (-238) vs. Maycee Barber (+195)

Mateusz Gamrot (-155) vs. Ľudovít Klein (+130)

Ramiz Brahimaj (+320) vs. Billy Ray Goff (-410)

Ramiz Brahimaj (+320) vs. Billy Ray Goff (-410) Dustin Jacoby (-192) vs. Bruno Lopes (+160)

Ketlen Vieira (+114) vs. Macy Chiasson (-135)

Zachary Reese (-198) vs. Duško Todorović (+164)

Preliminary Card: