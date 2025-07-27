UFC Vegas 108 Main Event Between Amir Albazi And Tatsuro Taira Reportedly Scrapped

UFC Vegas 108 appears to have taken a major hit, with its main event reportedly falling through just days ahead of the event.

UFC Vegas 108 is set to go down on Saturday, August 2, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a pivotal flyweight showdown between Amir Albazi and Tatsuro Taira slated to headline the card.

However, according to a recent report from Daniel Levi (@BestFightPicks on X), the main event has reportedly been pulled due to unknown circumstances. He also noted that the upcoming Fight Night will feature an entirely new headlining bout.

Per sources next week's main event between Taira and Albazi is off. New main event announcement coming soon. — Dan (@BestFightPicks) July 27, 2025

It remains unclear whether the issue stems from Albazi or Taira’s camp. “The Prince” was set to return to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno at UFC Edmonton last November.

On the other hand, Taira was most recently seen at UFC Vegas 98 in October 2024, where he dropped a closely contested split decision to Brandon Royval.

Which Fights Are Booked For UFC Vegas 108?

The UFC Vegas 108 lineup includes a pair of lightweight matchups, as Mateusz Rębecki takes on Chris Duncan and Elves Brener squares off against Esteban Ribovics. The event will also feature a women’s bantamweight bout between Karol Rosa and Nora Cornolle, along with a welterweight showdown between veterans Neil Magny and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Here is the current lineup for UFC Vegas 108:

Main Card

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Chris Duncan; lightweight

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics; lightweight

Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle; women’s bantamweight

Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos; welterweight

Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos: featherweight

Preliminary Card

Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher; bantamweight

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore; middleweight

Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev; middleweight

Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza; strawweight

Rafael Estevam vs. Felipe Bunes; flyweight

Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui; middleweight

The fight card, bout order, and number of matchups are all subject to change.