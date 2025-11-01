UFC Vegas 110 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Steve Garcia vs. David Onama Card

UFC Vegas 110 is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, November 1. The main card portion of the event will start at 7PM ET/4PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 4PM ET/1PM PT.

The headline attraction for the event will feature Steve Garcia facing David Onama in a battle of rising featherweights.

In the co-main event, Waldo Cortes-Acosta looks to rebound from watching a winning streak snapped, as he meets former PFL heavyweight champion Ante Delija.

The main card will also feature Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo, Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle, Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza, and Allan Nascimento vs. Cody Durden.

UFC Vegas 110: Steve Garcia vs. David Onama Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Vegas 110 as of November 1 (Fight day) at 12:30pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Featherweight: Steve Garcia (-130) vs. David Onama (+110)

Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+105) vs. Ante Delija (-125)

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells (+124) vs. Themba Gorimbo (-148)

Featherweight: Isaac Dulgarian (-265) vs. Yadier del Valle (+215)

Welterweight: Charles Radtke (-175) vs. Daniel Frunza (+145)

Flyweight: Allan Nascimento (-325) vs. Cody Durden (+260)

Preliminary Card: