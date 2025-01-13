Umar Nurmagomedov: Sean O’Malley Hopes Merab Dvalishvili Wins At UFC 311 For ‘Easier’ Fight

Umar Nurmagomedov is preparing to challenge UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event of UFC 311 on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles. If Nurmagomedov wins the title, he expects Sean O’Malley to be next in line for a shot at the 135-pound gold.

Dvalishvili claimed the championship by defeating O’Malley in the main event of UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas last September. O’Malley later disclosed that he fought that bout with a torn labrum, which he said hindered his performance.

With that in mind, this weekend’s challenger anticipates that O’Malley will get his wish for an immediate shot at reclaiming the belt after UFC 311. And in his mind, it’s clear why “Suga” would rather a second dance with “The Machine.”

“I think they’re going to do this match, and who will win this fight, I think O’Malley is next,” Nurmagomedov told MMA Junkie. “I think like that. He wants Merab to win, not because he wants a rematch. He thinks Merab is going to be more easy than me. With Merab, he has some chance. With me, he knows.”

As the UFC bantamweight division heats up, Nurmagomedov’s analysis adds intrigue to his potential championship reign and the implications for O’Malley’s comeback.