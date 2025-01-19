Manager: ‘No Excuse’ But Umar Nurmagomedov Suffered Broken Hand In UFC 311 Title Fight

Umar Nurmagomedov’s bid to become a UFC champion fell short this weekend, and he also sustained an injury that will likely keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

In the co-main event of UFC 311, Nurmagomedov faced Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title. The fight was highly competitive, with both fighters having their moments. “The Machine” ultimately earned the decision victory, retaining his belt.

Following the fight, Nurmagomedov initially questioned the decision but admitted that he needed to rewatch the contest before giving a full assessment. The Dagestani also revealed that he may have broken his hand early in the bout.

Injuries are a common talking point among fighters, often surfacing before, during, and after bouts. Nurmagomedov’s situation was no exception.

A post from his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, highlighted the extent of the damage, showing a photo of the injury.

“@UNmgdv broke his hands first round no excuse no excuse Alhamdulillah for everything.”

This loss for the challenger put an end to his undefeated run as a pro, which had reached 18 straight wins. He earned the title shot after beating Cory Sandhagen via decision last August in a bantamweight title eliminator.