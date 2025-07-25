Umar Nurmagomedov Reportedly Targeted For Return Against Surging Contender On 8 Fight Win Streak

Umar Nurmagomedov is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

According to a recent update from popular MMA source MagicM on X, Umar Nurmagomedov is reportedly close to finalizing a showdown with No. 8 ranked bantamweight contender Mario Bautista. While the bout has yet to be officially confirmed, it appears all but set, with the date and venue still to be determined.

It is not signed yet.

But it is happening. — MagicM (@MagicM_MMABets) July 25, 2025

The news comes on the heels of a tease from Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who hinted earlier this week that “The Young Eagle” has a fight lined up, with an official announcement expected soon.

Khabib Confirms Umar Nurmagomedov’s Return Will Be In Five Round Headliner

While details surrounding the potential clash between Umar Nurmagomedov and Mario Bautista remain under wraps, the 29-year-old Dagestani’s cousin and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov recently revealed on social media that Umar’s next bout is set to headline a card as a five-round main event.

“Umar Nurmagomedov, main event of the evening. Five rounds. It’s time to make your comeback, Jr,” Khabib wrote on Instagram Stories.

Image: @khabib_nurmagomedov/Instagram

Umar was last seen in action at UFC 311 this past January, where he challenged reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili for the title. The high-stakes matchup resulted in the first loss of his professional career, as he fell short via unanimous decision.

Prior to the setback, “The Young Eagle” had compiled a six-fight win streak inside the Octagon, notching victories over notable opponents such as Cory Sandhagen, Bekzat Almakhan, and Raoni Barcelos. Nurmagomedov currently boasts a professional record of 18-1, with seven of those wins coming by submission.

Meanwhile, Bautista is riding a remarkable eight-fight win streak in the UFC. The 32-year-old American was last seen in action at UFC 316 this past June, where he dominated former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix en route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Bautista’s last defeat came in March 2021 at UFC 259, where he fell to a second-round knockout at the hands of Trevin Jones. He now holds a professional record of 16-2, with nine of those victories coming by way of stoppage.