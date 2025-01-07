Unranked UFC Fighter Debunks MMA Math: ‘I Can Beat Anyone In The Top 10’

It has been proven time and time again that MMA math doesn’t work. Every fight is different and the sport is at its very best when it is unpredictable rather than it being a constantly looping pattern where you can see the results coming from a mile away.

Alexander Volkanovski may have beaten Max Holloway on three separate occasions but that doesn’t mean that he would put on the same kind of emphatic performance that “Blessed” produced against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 last April just because he has Holloway’s number. Unfortunately for anyone that has ever missed out on a huge bet coming in, it simply doesn’t work that way in this sport, as was stressed by a member of the UFC roster in a recent social media post.

England’s Nathaniel Wood has had a good UFC career thus far since debuting back in 2018, having 8-3 inside the Octagon across both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions. The 31-year old currently coming off of a win over Daniel Pineda at UFC 304 in Manchester with his only losses in the promotion coming to Muhammad Naimov, Casey Kenny and John Dodson.

“The Prospect” made the point that in the UFC, anyone can beat anyone on the night. In a statement that looked to highlight his own potential, Wood stated that with the tools that he has at his disposal, if he performs as he should, he can go all the way in this sport if things fall into place for him.

“MMA math doesn’t exist , anyone in the UFC is dangerous, I can beat anyone in the top 10 and could also lose to anyone. With my skill set I just need the opportunity and my A game on the night.”