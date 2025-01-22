Update Provided On Nick Diaz’s Status Following Concerning Video & Canceled UFC Return

Following a surprise announcement last year, fight fans learned that Stockton’s own Nick Diaz was gearing up for another Octagon return that would take place against Vicente Luque. The matchup was initially set for the UFC’s Abu Dhabi event on August 3 before it was pushed back to UFC 310 which took place in Las Vegas last month.

The last time that Diaz made a comeback was in 2021 where both before and after his loss to Robbie Lawler, there were serious concerns regarding his health. This was the same in the lead up to his bout with Luque which ended up being removed from the card with Luque going on to face and submit Themba Gorimbo in the final PPV card of 2024.

A video that went viral on social media several days after the news that Diaz would be in action on December 7 prompted further worries as the former welterweight title challenger appeared to be trying to light grass on fire whilst being shirtless at the side of a road. Having not won a fight since 2011, many were critical of him returning in 2021 from a competition point of view alone.

🚨NEW: A video of Nick Diaz, by himself, shirtless in public, trying to light a random piece of grass on fire has surfaced online ahead of his MMA return against Vicente Luque on Dec. 7. 👀

Thoughts on this video surfacing shortly after his fight with Luque got announced? 🤔



Following this period of concern, a close friend of Diaz’s gave a promising update about his current situation. His long-time training partner Jake Shields recently stated that this has been a difficult period for both the 41-year old and his loved ones.

However, Shields is optimistic that things are now on the up for the fan favorite who has been dealing with “some stuff” behind the scenes.