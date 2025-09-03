Usman Nurmagomedov Claims His Resume Surpasses Ilia Topuria’s – ‘I Beat Champions’

Usman Nurmagomedov feels he stands a tier above Ilia Topuria.

“El Matador” is hailed as one of the most versatile fighters, boasting a perfect 17-0 record with 15 finishes. In his last three appearances, he delivered stunning knockouts over former champions Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski, further solidifying his status as a once-in-a-generation talent.

Topuria’s star power skyrocketed after he etched his name in the history books as a two-division UFC champion, capturing the lightweight title with a knockout of Oliveira at UFC 317 this past July.

With former UFC champion Islam Makhachev already vacating his title to chase welterweight gold, the undefeated Spaniard is now hailed by many as the No. 1 lightweight, but UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin isn’t buying it.

Usman Nurmagomedov Questions Ilia Topuria’s Lightweight Supremacy

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Usman Nurmagomedov dismissed the notion of Ilia Topuria being the world’s No. 1 lightweight just yet, insisting the reigning UFC champion still has more to prove. The Dagestani argued that his resume is stronger, making him more deserving of the top spot than “El Matador”.

“Come on, Ilia Topuria, how he can be lightweight No. 1 in the world? He cannot be,” Nurmagomedov said. “He did only one fight. I have 19 fights in lightweight [division]. I beat former champions. I beat champions. I think my resume is better than him. How many fights does he have? 14? I have 14 finishes in my career.”

Nurmagomedov, the reigning PFL lightweight champion, has already racked up three successful title defenses and carries an undefeated professional record of 19-0, with 14 of those victories coming by way of finish.

The 27-year-old Russian last competed at PFL Champions Series Dubai in January, where he edged out Paul Hughes in a hard-fought majority decision to retain his belt. He’s now set to run it back with “Big News” in a highly anticipated rematch at PFL Champions Series 2 on October 3.