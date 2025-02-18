Austin Vanderford, Husband Of Paige VanZant, Set For Late-Notice UFC Debut In Seattle

Former Bellator title challenger Austin Vanderford is heading to the Octagon.

Vanderford (12-2), who is the husband of former UFC fighter and recent GFL signing Paige VanZant, has signed with the UFC after entering free agency in February 2024.

The signing was first reported by Kyle Dimond.

Per @FirstRoundMgmt , former Bellator middleweight title challenger Austin Vanderford has signed with the UFC.



And “The Gentleman” won’t have long to wait at all until his debut on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.

Per Full Send MMA, Vanderford will make the walk under the UFC banner for the first time at this weekend’s event in Seattle, Washington. The card has been plagued by withdrawals in recent days and weeks, leading to a late addition. Kazakhstan’s Nikolay Veretennikov will welcome newcomer Vanderford to the UFC.

The 34-year-old Californian suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of Gegard Mousasi in 2022, unsuccessfully challenging the veteran’s Bellator middleweight reign. A second straight first-round loss to Aaron Jeffrey followed, and Vanderford didn’t compete again before his exit soon after the PFL’s acquisition of his previous employer.

After returning to winning ways with a 65-second knockout at LFA 194 last October, “The Gentlemen” will look to start life in the UFC in similar fashion at the Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night.