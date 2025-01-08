HomeNewsUFC
(Cain Velasquez & Jon Jones on Instagram)

Cain Velásquez Highlights Clear Weakness Jon Jones Can Exploit Against Tom Aspinall

By Kyle Dimond

Cain Velásquez will always be known as one of the best heavyweights that we have ever seen in MMA. Whilst injuries may have held him back at points, the former two-time UFC champion is one of the most well-rounded competitors in the history of his weight class.

At the top of the sport right now, a UFC heavyweight title fight might be the most desired contest that is out there with fans and fellow fighters still clamouring for Jon Jones to face Tom Aspinall in a unification clash. In one corner, you have the consensus greatest of all time whilst in the other, you’ve got the man that many believe is the best fighter in his weight class right now.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding this fight has been whether the Brit has the experience to beat someone like Jones who has been at the highest level for an incredible amount of time. Velásquez, however, believes that it is Aspinall’s predictability that would cost him in this potential matchup.

The interim champion is known for finishing opponents quickly with his lighting fast speed and one-punch power which makes it so difficult for opponents to deal with his timing. Velásquez recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show where he said that whilst Aspinall is incredibly effective at what he does, he believes that it is easy to predict meaning someone like Jones will be able to counter this inside the Octagon.

“I don’t think he [beats Jones],” Velasquez said of Aspinall. “Me just watching him, I kind of see his pattern a little bit, and his striking — the way he comes in and strikes. I think Jon sees it too. I think with that, just because, again, Jon, he studies, man. He does his homework. He’s a master at this. He analyzes things. He studies you over and over again. I think just for that reason, he’s going to know what to do. So I don’t think [Aspinall] beats Jon.

“Everybody has a pattern, right? There’s a fight pattern,” Velasquez continued. “Some people disguise it better than others. The simple fact is the way Tom comes in and fights, he does have a pattern that’s somewhat easier to find. He comes in and strikes. And I think you know what we’re talking about — a lot of things come with that. It’s disguising your pattern. It’s throwing fakes here and there before. But when he comes in to attack, he comes in and attacks. It’s 100% full go. He comes in, glides in, lunges in and does his attack. Again, not that it’s not effective — it is. He’s done great things with it. But I think with the type of guy that Jon Jones is, I think he studies him, and he beats him because of that.”

