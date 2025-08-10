Michael ‘Venom’ Page Ready to Make Headlines with Statement Knockout in the UFC

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is ready to deliver something spectacular in Chicago.

After taking Shara Magomedov’s ‘O’ in February, the former Bellator star will step back inside the Octagon this Saturday, August 16, for a high-stakes scrap with perennial middleweight contender Jared Cannonier at UFC 319.

Thus far, Page is 2-1 under the UFC banner, with a pair of fairly dominant decision victories over ‘Bullet’ and Kevin Holland. But this time, ‘Venom’ plans to make a statement and give fans a moment to remember in ‘The Windy City.’

“I’ve always gone into a fight wanting a knockout,” Page told Ariel Helwani while discussing his upcoming clash with Cannonier. “I go in there to deliver that to the fans.”

Page may not be necessarily known for delivering highlight-reel knockouts, but that doesn’t mean he’s incapable of doing so. Just ask Evangelista Santos…

Clinging to his No. 8 spot in the middleweight rankings, Cannonier will look to score a second straight win after delivering an impressive bounce-back performance against Gregory ‘Robocop’ Rodrigues in February. Before that, ‘Killa Gorilla’ had dropped back-to-back bouts Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho — two fighters who will face off at UFC Paris to determine the middleweight division’s next title contender.

‘Venom’ claims political B.S. prompted his move up from welterweight to middleweight

Page typically competes at welterweight, but after struggling to get big-name fights in his home division, ‘Venom’ decided to make the move up to middleweight where things aren’t nearly as political.

“I want all the smoke, I want to go where the smoke is,” Page told The Independent. “It feels like the guys in the welterweight division are not carrying any fire. It seems to be very political, it’s a bit too technical about who fights who. “There’s even more people with even more claims of getting that title shot [than at middleweight], so a lot of people don’t want to take those dangerous fights if they don’t have to. And to add to the welterweight division, Islam [Makhachev] is moving up as well now, which just holds up the division even more.”

A win over Cannonier in ‘Chi-Town’ would skyrocket Page into the top 10 of the middleweight division, instantly making him a contender in not one, but two weight classes.