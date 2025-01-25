Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze Rematch Set For UFC Fight Night Headliner In March

Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze are reportedly on track to run it back.

According to a recent report by @MagicM_MMABets on X, former UFC middleweight title challenger Vettori is set to make his Octagon return after nearly two years on the sidelines. He will face his former opponent, Dolidze, in a rematch headlining a UFC Fight Night event scheduled for March 15 at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The news was corroborated by Eurosport Nederland’s Marcel Dorff.

The two fighters first crossed paths at UFC 286 in March 2023, where “The Italian Dream” emerged victorious with a gritty unanimous decision.

Since then, Vettori has stepped into the Octagon just once, suffering a one-sided decision loss to Jared Cannonier in June 2023. The 31-year-old Italian was originally set to make his comeback against Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 90 in April 2024, but had to withdraw from the bout just weeks before the event due to an unfortunate injury.

“The Italian Dream” currently boasts a UFC record of 9-5-1 and hinted last month that he’s in the twilight of his career, with plans to hang up his gloves after just a few more fights.

So who wants to fight an easy top 10 guy on his way to retirement??

I’m ok with anyone, just my last few so maybe i can call it — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) December 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Dolidze had a mixed yet notable year inside the cage in 2024, securing back-to-back victories over Anthony Smith and Kevin Holland at UFC 303 and UFC 307, respectively. Those wins followed a majority decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov back in February.