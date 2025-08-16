VIDEO: Alexander Hernandez Blasts Chase Hooper For KO With Seconds Remaining In First Round At UFC 319

Talk about a photo finish. Alexander Hernandez provided one with his first-round knockout of Chase Hooper during the UFC 319 preliminary card.

Hooper looked to use his reach advantage, giving Hernandez some trouble with his kicks early on. “The Great Ape” worked his boxing more over the course of the round, however.

That’d lead to the finish, with one right hand from Hernandez sending Hooper crumbling to the canvas.

Alexander Hernandez Smashes Chase Hooper Right Before First-Round Horn

WOW. 😳💥

Alexander Hernandez finishes Chase Hooper via TKO in Round 1!

That’s how you make a statement 👊🔥#UFC319 pic.twitter.com/OQp6M9gSnJ — Spoilr Room (@SpoilrRoom) August 17, 2025

Hernandez has now won three straight and four of his last six.

Hooper sees a five-fight win streak he’s been on since late 2023 get snapped.