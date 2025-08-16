UFC

VIDEO: Alexander Hernandez Blasts Chase Hooper For KO With Seconds Remaining In First Round At UFC 319

By Thomas Albano

Talk about a photo finish. Alexander Hernandez provided one with his first-round knockout of Chase Hooper during the UFC 319 preliminary card.

Hooper looked to use his reach advantage, giving Hernandez some trouble with his kicks early on. “The Great Ape” worked his boxing more over the course of the round, however.

That’d lead to the finish, with one right hand from Hernandez sending Hooper crumbling to the canvas.

Alexander Hernandez Smashes Chase Hooper Right Before First-Round Horn

Hernandez has now won three straight and four of his last six.

Hooper sees a five-fight win streak he’s been on since late 2023 get snapped.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002