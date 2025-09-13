VIDEO: Alexander Hernandez Earns Second Finish In A Month After Crushing Carlos Diego Ferreira At Noche UFC

After running through Chase Hooper in impressive fashion a little less than a month ago at UFC 319, Alexander Hernandez put on an encore at Noche UFC, brutally battering Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Ferreira looked to be in control during the opening round, landing with body kicks as he pressured Hernandez. Hernandez’s patient seemed to pay off during the second round, however, as he dropped Ferreira with a powerful right hand.

Some follow-up ground-and-pound, which some may feel was unnecessary before the ref finally stepped in, not only sealed the deal for Hernandez’s victory — but left a nasty hematoma on Ferreira’s head.

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ FINISHES DIEGO FERREIRA IN THE SECOND ROUND!

THE HOMETOWN KID GETS THE HUGE KO 👊



Alexander Hernandez wins by round 2 knockout in San Antonio!



pic.twitter.com/Deu92P5pDt — UFC (@ufc) September 13, 2025

That's quite a knot on Diego Ferreira's head

Hernandez has now won four straight and is a perfect 3-0 in 2025. He’s teased another fight before the end of the year, calling out Michael Chandler.

Ferreira has now lost two straight and three of his last five.