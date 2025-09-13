UFC

VIDEO: Alexander Hernandez Earns Second Finish In A Month After Crushing Carlos Diego Ferreira At Noche UFC

By Thomas Albano

After running through Chase Hooper in impressive fashion a little less than a month ago at UFC 319, Alexander Hernandez put on an encore at Noche UFC, brutally battering Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Ferreira looked to be in control during the opening round, landing with body kicks as he pressured Hernandez. Hernandez’s patient seemed to pay off during the second round, however, as he dropped Ferreira with a powerful right hand.

Some follow-up ground-and-pound, which some may feel was unnecessary before the ref finally stepped in, not only sealed the deal for Hernandez’s victory — but left a nasty hematoma on Ferreira’s head.

Alexander Hernandez Leaves Hematoma On Carlos Diego Ferreira At Noche UFC

Hernandez has now won four straight and is a perfect 3-0 in 2025. He’s teased another fight before the end of the year, calling out Michael Chandler.

Ferreira has now lost two straight and three of his last five.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002