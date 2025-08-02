VIDEO: Andrey Pulyaev Puts Away Nick Klein With Vicious Body Kick In Comeback TKO At UFC Vegas 108

Andrey Pulyaev now has his first win in the Octagon, needing to overcome early adversity before scoring a finish of Nick Klein during the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 108.

Klein dominated early with takedowns, ground control, and clinch pressure, keeping Pulyaev smothered. Very early on in the round, Klein landed some strong strikes from up top, which troubled Pulyaev, and nearly scoring a choke.

Round two changed the momentum, however, as Pulyaev was rejuvenated, while Klein appeared to gas out from his barrages in round one. Pulyaev landed a sharp head kick and clinch knees that turned the tide, opening up a cut above one of Klein’s eyes. Pulyaev then landed a strong body kick that took the wind out of Klein’s sails, following it up with a pair of punches and a low kick to score the TKO.

Pulyaev made his UFC debut in March, dropping a decision to Christian Duncan.

Klein was also finished in his UFC debut in February, getting stopped by Mansur Abdul-Malik.