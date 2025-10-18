VIDEO: Aori Qileng Flattens Cody Gibson In Mere Seconds At UFC Vancouver

Talk about not needing to break a sweat. Aori Qileng didn’t need much to get a win at UFC Vancouver, as he put away Cody Gibson in just 21 seconds during the preliminary card portion of the event.

As Gibson tried to start out the fight with leg kicks, Qileng dropped him with a major right hand. He then landed a couple of ground-and-pounds shot before the referee stepped in and stopped the bout.

Aori Qileng Makes Quick Work Of Cody Gibson At UFC Vancouver

Qileng has consistently traded wins and losses in the Octagon since 2021, but this was perhaps his best performance yet.

This marked Qileng’s first win defeating Johnny Munoz Jr. at UFC Vegas 80 in October 2023.

Gibson has now lost two straight and four of his last six.