VIDEO: Ateba Gautier Continues UFC 318’s Finish Streak With 70-Second Stoppage Of Robert Valentin

Ateba Gautier’s striking is skilled, slick, and powerful — all of which was seen during the UFC 318 preliminary card, where he needed just over a minute to put away The Ultimate Fighter season 32 alumnus Robert Valentin.

Gautier rocked Valentin with a left hand early, causing him to stumble. Valentin covered up and tried to move around, but Gautier was patient.

Instead of rushing in with a flurry, Gautier continued to tag Valentin with combinations until Valentin dropped next to the fence. Gautier then landed a pair of follow-up strikes before referee Herb Dean waved off the bout.

Gautier made his UFC debut in March, scoring a highlight first-round knockout of Jose Medina with a knee.

Valentin is now 0-3 in the UFC, having previously lost to both Torrez Finney and Ryan Loder, the latter of which came in the TUF Finale bout.