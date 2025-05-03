VIDEO: Azamat Bekoev Scores Second Octagon First-Round Finish In Second UFC Appearance

Make it two in a row and 10 total first-round finishes for Azamat Bekoev, who followed up his UFC debut with another strong performance in the Octagon.

Bekoev made quick work of The Ultimate Fighter season 32 middleweight winner Ryan Loder during the preliminary card for UFC Des Moines.

Loder looked to use his wrestling right away with a clinch and takedown attempt. But Bekoev quickly troubled him by reversing the position. The two quickly got into a striking exchange, where Bekoev rocked Loder. Bekoev then landed a strong knee before dropping Loder with a right hand, delivering some more ground-and-pound until the referee stopped the bout.

Make that TEN first round finishes for Azamat Bekoev 🔥 #UFCDesMoines pic.twitter.com/DpPKwQ1mX3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 4, 2025

Bekoev, the former LFA middleweight champion, has now won eight straight. He made his UFC debut at UFC 311, finishing Zach Reese in just three minutes.

This was Loder’s first fight since defeating Robert Valentin in August to claim the TUF title.