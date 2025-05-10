VIDEO: Bekzat Almakhan Becomes First To Finish Two-Time TUF Champion At UFC 315

Bekzat Almakhan got the action started at UFC 315 in a quick way, needing little time to finish off Brad Katona in the first early prelim bout of the night.

Almakhan got off a few strikes to start things off, feeling out Katona while taking the center of the cage. As Katona goes in about a minute into the fight, however, Almakhan cracked him with an uppercut. That dropped Katona, and Almakhan quickly on top and delivered some ground-and-pound to score a 64-second finish.

A FINISH ONE MINUTE INTO THE FIGHT TO START #UFC315 🤯



— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 10, 2025

No one had finished Katona in his professional MMA career prior to tonight.

Almakhan scores his first UFC victory tonight. This marked his first fight in about 14 months, after losing to Umar Nurmagomedov in March 2024.

Katona has now lost three of his last four and is just 2-3 in his second stint with the UFC. Katona is the only two-time winner of The Ultimate Fighter, having won seasons 27 and 31.