VIDEO: Bogdan Guskov Drops Nikita Krylov With Massive Right Hand, Scores First-Round TKO At UFC Abu Dhabi

By Thomas Albano

Bogdan Guskov scored a statement victory that will hopefully bring him up the light heavyweight ranks, finishing Nikita Krylov in the opening round of their fight that started the UFC Abu Dhabi main card.

Krylov came out aggressive, looking to back Guskov up with offensive pressure and control the action. Krylov worked over him well with combinations, but Guskov started to use his counterstriking to his advantage.

Guskov started to connect and do damage to Krylov’s face, backing Krylov up with his power. Guskov would land a powerful overhand right that dropped Krylov.

Bogdan Guskov Rocks, Drops, Finishes Nikita Krylov

Guskov jumped down and finished Krylov off with ground-and-pound.

Guskov has won four straight since dropping his UFC debut, and he’s now been victorious in nine of the last 10 fights in his professional MMA career.

Krylov has now dropped two straight after a three-fight win streak. He’s lost four of his last seven.

