VIDEO: Carli Judice Starts UFC 318 With Brutal Knee To The Body For KO

While the worthiness of the undercard for UFC 318 has been in question, it’s no doubt now that the event kicked off with a bang thanks to Carli Judice.

In the first bout of the early prelim bouts, Judice came away with a third-round finish of Nicolle Caliari.

From the opening bell, Judice showcased precision and volume, tagging Caliari with a mix of single shots and combinations — simultaneously stuffing takedown attempts from Caliari. Judice continued to land well in the second, swelling up one of Caliari’s eyes.

Caliari looked for a takedown in the third round; however, Judice timed it perfectly and connected with a solid knee to the body. Caliari dropped, and a couple of follow-up shots from Judice sealed the deal.

Judice has now won two straights, coming into tonight off a head kick knockout of Yuneisy Duben in March.

Caliari has now dropped both Octagon fights she’s had since her victory on Dana White’s Contender Series.