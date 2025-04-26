VIDEO: Charles Oliveira To Be Honored With 2025 Forrest Griffin Community Award

The UFC has named Charles Oliveira as this year’s recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, as announced during the UFC Kansas City main card.

Oliveira is being honored for the work he has done with East LA Jiu-Jitsu, a non-profit jiu-jitsu school set up for kids to build character, confidence and resilience. The school, founded by Ron Mukai, is open to all children, regardless of their ability to pay.

Oliveira said what motivates him to help teach the kids his own past experience with the discipline and coming from a high-risk environment, and being able to show kids they can accomplish anything they set out to.

The Forrest Griffin Community Award is annually handed out to fighters who make impacts and special contributions to their communities. Past winners have included Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Giga Chikadze, the Nogueira Brothers and Beneil Dariush.

Oliveira will receive the award at this year’s UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on June 26. This year’s UFC Hall of Fame class will also include Amanda Nunes, Robbie Lawler, Craig Piligian and the UFC 236 clash between Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya.