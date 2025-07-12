VIDEO: Jake Matthews Locks Up Quick Submission Of Chidi Njokuani At UFC Nashville

At 30 years old, Jake Matthews really seems to be coming into his own, and that wasn’t more on display than his fast finish of Chidi Njokuani during the UFC Nashville preliminary card.

Matthews ate some strong leg kicks from Njokuani to start the action before Matthews got the action to the ground.

Njokuani got to his feet, but it wasn’t long before Matthews, on his back, locked up a choke, scoring the submission.

Jake Matthews Submits Chidi Njokuani At UFC Nashville

BANGGG pic.twitter.com/sXkJVNFLKY — RookieParlays (@RookieParlays) July 13, 2025

QUICK NIGHT AT THE OFFICE 😤@JakeMatthewsUFC gets the submission win in just over a minute at #UFCNashville! pic.twitter.com/ToifH9A3jQ — UFC (@ufc) July 13, 2025

Matthews has now won three straight and four of his last five, with his sole loss in that span coming against now-top-10 ranked Michael Morales.

Njokuani, the Bellator and UFC veteran, sees a three-fight win streak snapped.