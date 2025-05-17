VIDEO: Jared Gordon Flattens Thiago Moises With Single Right-Hand Shot At UFC Vegas 106

Jared Gordon’s power was on full display at UFC Vegas 106, putting away Thiago Moises with a jaw-dropping knockout in a solid performance during the event’s preliminary card.

After catching a body kick, Gordon dropped Moises to the canvas and looked to dominate with ground-and-pound. Moises would not be deterred, however, landing an elbow from bottom that cut Gordon. Gordon, however, stayed strong and continued to rain down blows.

Once Moises scrambled to his feet, the two exchanged until Gordon landed a beautifully feinted right hand that dropped Moises to the canvas. Gordon landed one follow-up shot before the ref waved off the fight, with Moises out of it.

THE RIGHT HAND FROM JARED GORDON 💥 #UFCVegas106 pic.twitter.com/PCxng6iR0Y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 17, 2025

Gordon has now won two of his last three fights. He’s just 3-3-1 since a win streak was snapped by Grant Dawson in 2022.

Moises has now lost three of his last five and five of his last nine.