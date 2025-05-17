UFC

VIDEO: Jared Gordon Flattens Thiago Moises With Single Right-Hand Shot At UFC Vegas 106

By Thomas Albano

Jared Gordon’s power was on full display at UFC Vegas 106, putting away Thiago Moises with a jaw-dropping knockout in a solid performance during the event’s preliminary card.

After catching a body kick, Gordon dropped Moises to the canvas and looked to dominate with ground-and-pound. Moises would not be deterred, however, landing an elbow from bottom that cut Gordon. Gordon, however, stayed strong and continued to rain down blows.

Once Moises scrambled to his feet, the two exchanged until Gordon landed a beautifully feinted right hand that dropped Moises to the canvas. Gordon landed one follow-up shot before the ref waved off the fight, with Moises out of it.

Jared Gordon Drops, KOs Thiago Moises At UFC Vegas 106

Gordon has now won two of his last three fights. He’s just 3-3-1 since a win streak was snapped by Grant Dawson in 2022.

Moises has now lost three of his last five and five of his last nine.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002