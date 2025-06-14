VIDEO: Jose Ochoa Violently Puts Away Cody Durden At UFC Atlanta

Jose Ochoa didn’t need long into the second round to score a solid knockout, finishing Cody Durden in harsh fashion during the preliminary card for UFC Atlanta.

Ochoa showed off his striking prowess during the opening frame, working the body with sharp kicks and working his combinations well. Durden managed to land a pair of takedowns during the round, but Ochoa worked his way back to the feet quickly both times.

Durden managed to land a stunning right hand on Ochoa during the closing seconds of the first round, but Ochoa turned things back to his favor in a big way right as the second started. Ochoa came out with a fire under him, landing a flurry of strikes that sent Durden crashing down, slumped against the fence for the knockout.

Ochoa scores his first Octagon victory here after dropping his UFC debut in November, losing a decision against Lone’er Kavanagh.

This is Durden’s second straight defeat and his fourth loss in his last five.