VIDEO: Joselyne Edwards Puts Priscila Cachoeira’s Lights Out With First-Round KO At UFC Vegas 109

By Thomas Albano

Priscila Cachoeira may have some power behind her, but it wasn’t a match for Joselyne Edwards, who brought a quick end to their fight on the UFC Vegas 109 preliminary card.

Edwards executed several jabs during the opening minutes of the fight, though Cachoeira did land a notable uppercut to send her back. Cachoeira backed Edwards up with a low kick as well and stuffed a takedown attempt. The two then swung in the pocket, with both landing.

The fight ended with Edwards landing a one-two during the exchange, dropping Cachoeira, before diving in with a right hand that put her to sleep.

Edwards now has won three straight, including another first-round finish earlier this year by besting Chelsea Chandler at UFC Kansas City in April.

Cachoeira has now lost three of her last four.

