VIDEO: Kaue Fernandes Makes UFC Paris Opponent Leave Octagon In Wheelchair After Leg Kick TKO

In one of the rarest circumstances seen in the Octagon, a finish via leg-kick helped Kaue Fernandes get a first-round victory, defeating Harry Hardwick during the UFC Paris preliminary card.

Leg kicks seemed to be the focus of Fernandes’ attack, and he noticed the damage those kicks were doing. Less than two minutes into the fight, and Hardwick was notably limping around the Octagon as he was trying to move and attack Fernandes to stay in the fight.

One leg kick in particular sent Hardwick into a roll on the Octagon mat. Referee Herb Dean waited for Hardwick to stand, but he was unable to do so in a timely manner, resulting in Dean calling a TKO.

In what may have been an Octagon first, Hardwick was seen leaving the Octagon in a wheelchair.

Kaue Fernandes gets the TKO by leg kicks in the first round at #UFCParis!

Fernandes has now won three straight since dropping his UFC debut to Mark Diakiese and five of his last six.

Hardwick, the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, sees a nine-fight unbeaten streak snapped here tonight. This marked his UFC debut.