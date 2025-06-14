VIDEO: Malcolm Wellmaker Gets Another First Round Walk-Off KO At UFC Atlanta

For a second straight fight, Malcolm Wellmaker had a night to remember in the Octagon, as he knocked out Kris Mountinho in brutal fashion during the prelims for UFC Atlanta.

Wellmaker, who entered this fight as the night’s massive favorite of all betting favorites, pushed the pace right away, controlling the action with solid striking. Moutinho tried to press forward himself, but Wellmaker was too much with his combination of power and accuracy. Wellmaker rocked Moutinho with a right hand as he overwhelmed him with combinations.

Another right hand in the center of the Octagon about halfway through the first round was all he needed to flatten Moutinho for a showcase knockout victory.

Malcolm Wellmaker Crumbles Kris Mountinho At UFC Atlanta

MALCOLM WELLMAKER PUT HIM TO SLEEP 🤯 #UFCAtlanta pic.twitter.com/4h077ynlQ1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 15, 2025

Wellmaker now improves to 10-0. After scoring a first-round knockout of Adam Bramhald last year on Dana White’s Contender Series, Wellmaker made his UFC debut less than two months ago at UFC Kansas City, knocking out Cameron Saaiman in almost exactly two minutes.

This was Moutinho’s first fight back in the UFC, and he sees a five-fight win streak snapped. Moutinho fought twice for the UFC previously, coming up short against Sean O’Malley at UFC 264 and against Guido Cannetti at UFC Vegas 50.