VIDEO: Marc-André Barriault Powers His Way To First-Round KO In Front Of Home Crowd

In front of his home province of Quebec, and potentially fighting for his job, Marc-André Barriault delivered in a big way, scoring a powerful first-round knockout of Bruno Silva in the featured bout of the UFC 315 early preliminary card.

Barriault seemed to get the better of Silva from the get-go, landing a right hand. Silva tried to bring pressure to Barriault, landing a right hand and a knee to the body. Silva had dumped Barriault down after catching a kick, but Barriault got up and pressed Silva into the fence.

It was there where Barriault landed a couple of solid elbows that rocked Silva and dropped him out cold.

Marc-André Barriault Elbows Bruno Silva Into Unconsciousness At UFC 315

Silva was stretchered out of the Octagon as a result of the knockout.

THESE ELBOWS WERE NASTY 💥



Watch #UFC315 TONIGHT at 10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV

Barriault snapped a three-fight losing streak with this big victory tonight, having suffered consecutive losses to Chris Curtis, Joe Pyfer and Dustin Stoltzfus in 2024.

Silva has now lost five straight fights and seven of his last eight. His sole win since 2022 was a first-round finish of Brad Tavares in April 2023.