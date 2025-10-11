UFC

VIDEO: Michael Aswell Jr. Lays Beatdown In On Lucas Almeida At UFC Rio

By Thomas Albano

Michael Aswell Jr. made things look to easy in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Rio, as the Texas native quickly took out Lucas Almeida.

Aswell cracked Almeida seconds into the fight with a right hand before laying in some flurries to try and get the quick finish. Almeida tried to fight back, but Aswell continued to lay in with his striking.

Another right hand slumped Almeida against the fence, where Aswell laid in some more punches before the fight was finally stopped.

Michael Aswell Jr. Finishes Lucas Almeida In Under A Minute At UFC Rio

This was Aswell’s first UFC victory after dropping his promotional debut to Bolaji Oki at UFC Vegas 107 in May.

Almeida has now lost four of five and is just 2-4 in the UFC.

