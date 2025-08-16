VIDEO: Michal Oleksiejczuk Moves To 2-0 With Fighting Nerds, Stops Gerald Meerschaert At UFC 319

The move to the Fighting Nerds team continues to pay off for Michal Oleksiejczuk, as he scores a first-round knockout of Gerald Meerschaert during the UFC 319 preliminary card.

Meerschaert tried to bring the fight to the ground consistently, but Oleksiejczuk continuously stopped his takedown attempts. Oleksiejczuk’s mission to keep the fight standing was successful, blasting Meerschaert with powerful punches and scoring a pair of knockdowns.

Oleksiejczuk forced Meerschaert to stand until finding an opening to land brutal ground-and-pound and force referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

MOST 1ST-ROUND KNOCKOUTS – UFC History

11 – Vitor Belfort

09 – Anthony Johnson

08 – Michal Oleksiejczuk#UFC319 pic.twitter.com/nunUEUzO8B — UFC (@ufc) August 17, 2025

After three consecutive losses, Oleksiejczuk joined the Fighting Nerds team, and he’s now won back-to-back outings. He scored a first-round finish of Sedriques Dumas at UFC 314.

Meerschaert has now lost three straight and five of his last seven.