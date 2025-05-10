VIDEO: Mike Malott Cracks Charles Radtke In Front Of Native Canadian Crowd

Feeling he had to defend his home country after comments made by Charles Radtke earlier during UFC 315 media week, Mike Malott performed in a big way, earning the finish of Radtke in their UFC 315 preliminary card featured bout.

Radtke came out pressing, but Malott found his rhythm early by utilizing crisp boxing combinations and leg kicks. Malott also flashed his power with a head kick and spinning back kick during the round. Though Malott was mostly the aggressor, Radtke had his moments, including a late-round flurry.

Malott didn’t need long into the second to put things away, however. A strong left hook and combination resulted in Radtke being rocked and dropped. Malott landed some brief ground-and-pound before referee Marc Goddard halted the bout, sealing the win for Malott and sending the Canadian crowd into a frenzy.

Malott, who earned a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, is now 5-1 in the Octagon, with his sole loss coming against Neil Magny. Malott defeated Trevin Giles in November in his most recent fight prior to tonight.

Radtke has now lost two of his last three and falls to 3-2 since his arrival to the Octagon in 2023. He came into this fight off a 51-second knockout of Matthew Semelsberger in November.