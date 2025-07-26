VIDEO: Muslim Salikhov Drops Jaws With One-Punch, Walk-Off KO Of Carlos Leal In Under A Minute At UFC Abu Dhabi

Mark another highlight knockout victory for Muslim Salikhov, as he needs less than a minute to put away Carlos Leal at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Both men moved around the Octagon, feeling the other fighter out and testing power. Leal had managed to back Salikhov up toward the fence and fired off a left hand.

But it was there where Salikhov loaded up and landed a right hand like a bullet, dropping Leal to bring a quick close to the contest.

Muslim Salikhov Sends Carlos Leal To The Shadow Realm With One Punch At UFC Abu Dhabi

Salikhov has now won three straight. He came into this contest off a first-round, spinning wheel kick KO of Kenan Song at UFC Macau in November.

Leal, the PFL and LFA veteran, is now 1-2 in the Octagon. He won his most recent bout prior to tonight, defeating Alex Morono at UFC 313.