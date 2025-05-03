VIDEO: Quang Le Goes Ground-Game Heavy In Second-Round Submission at UFC Des Moines

Some did not expect Quang Le to score a submission, let alone win this fight, but that’s exactly what happened in his win over Gaston Bolaños during the UFC Des Moines prelims.

Bolaños tried to get to a strong start with a kick-heavy approach, but Le managed to get a hold of him to start showcase his grappling dominance in this one. Le continuously got Bolaños to the ground, multiple times gaining back control. Though Bolaños tried the same striking approach in the second round, Le fought back with his own combination and got the fight to the ground once more.

This time, the fourth takedown of the fight, it would stay there, as Le would lock up a rear-naked choke and put Bolaños to sleep for the win.

Quang Le puts Gaston Bolaños to sleep 😴 #UFCDesMoines pic.twitter.com/5679JLw8Q1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 4, 2025

This is Le’s first win in the Octagon, with the LFA veteran bouncing back from losses in his first two UFC appearances.

Bolaños is now 2-2 in the UFC. The Bellator veteran came into this fight off a win over Courtavious Romious in November.