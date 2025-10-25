UFC

VIDEO: Quillan Salkilld Lands Horrifying Head-Kick KO On Nasrat Haqparast At UFC 321

By Thomas Albano

Quillan Salkilld only took his UFC 321 fight on 10 days’ notice, and he may have delivered a late entry for Knockout of the Year with this opportunity, landing a scary-looking knockout of Nasrat Haqparast in the featured prelim bout of UFC 321.

Haqparast seemed to be in control early on, landing a left hand while coming forward and stopping takedowns attempt by Salkilld. Salkilld, however, landed a perfectly-timed, perfectly-placed head kick that dropped Haqparast out cold.

Haqparast remained unconscious for several minutes before coming to a little after the UFC broadcast came back from commercial break.

Quillan Salkilld KOs Nasrat Hapqarast At UFC 321

Salkilld is now 3-0 in the UFC after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year. Earlier this year, he knocked out Anshul Jubli at UFC 312 and scored a decision win over Yanal Ashmouz at UFC 316.

This KO loss snaps a five-fight winning streak Haqparast entered this fight on.

