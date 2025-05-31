VIDEO: Ramiz Brahimaj Pulls Off First-Round Submission In Shocking Fashion

Ramiz Brahimaj didn’t let odds get in the way of a major injury a couple of years ago, and he didn’t let them get in the way of pulling off a huge victory over Billy Ray Goff during the main card of UFC Vegas 107.

The fight started slow before Brahimaj secured an early takedown, quickly scrambling and getting to Goff’s back. Goff escaped and managed to land a clinch elbow during the round. Brahimaj went from the clinch into a guillotine choke attempt — before transitioning it to a ninja choke attempt. The choke became tight quickly, and he managed to choke out Goff for the victory.

Ramiz Brahimaj put Billy Ray Goff to sleep 🤯 #UFCVegeas107 pic.twitter.com/xeo57Dt2aD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2025

As of a few hours prior to UFC Vegas 107’s start ,Brahimaj was a +320 underdog heading into the bout, per DraftKings.

Brahimaj is now 2-1 since returning to action from a devastating spinal injury that could have been a career ender. He is 4-3 overall since coming into the UFC from LFA in 2020.

Goff has now lost back-to-back fights after a seven-fight win streak.