VIDEO: Tabatha Ricci Puts Away Amanda Ribas With Series Of Brutal Elbows At UFC Abu Dhabi

By Thomas Albano

Tabatha Ricci looks to continue her rise up the strawweight rankings, a mission that continued through UFC Abu Dhabi, where she rebounded from her previous outing with an impressive finish of Amanda Ribas during the preliminary card.

Ricci and Ribas traded quick punches early on, and Ricci found success by working the clinch during the opening frame. Both also looked for grappling success, with Ribas connecting on a couple of trips, while also landing some noteworthy strikes. Ricci, meanwhile, pressured with her own takedown attempts.

Ricci was able to put things away in the second round, a round she came out aggressive in once again. Ricci landed a series of elbows before taking Ribas down and landing a flurry of ground-and-pound until the referee stepped in.

Tabatha Ricci Finishes Amanda Ribas At UFC Abu Dhabi

Ricci is 3-2 in her last five now, rebounding from a loss to Yan Xiaonan in November.

Ribas has now lost three straight and four of her last five.

