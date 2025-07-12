VIDEO: Valter Walker Locks Up Third Straight Heel Hook Submission, Defeating Kennedy Nzechukwu In Less Than A Minute At UFC Nashville

Three fights into UFC Nashville’s preliminary card, and we have our third finish in a row — and it’s the third finish via heel hook in a row for Valter Walker.

Walker, the older brother of light heavyweight Johnny Walker, needed less than a minute to put away Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Walker brought pressure right away, quickly pressing Nzechukwu to the fence. Walker then scored a takedown and quickly was able to contort one of Nzechukwu’s legs, locking up another heel hook and scoring a submission in just 54 seconds.

VALTER WALKER WITH THE HEEL HOOK SUBMISSION WIN AGAIN 😳#UFCNashville is 3-for-3 so far on finishes 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KpVAmq2ciz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2025

In addition to three straight wins, Walker has now won four of his last five. Walker’s three heel hook submission victories over these past 12 months have helped him rebound from dropping his UFC debut against Łukasz Brzeski.

Nzechukwu had come into this bout 2-0 since moving up to heavyweight, defeating Chris Barnett and Brzeski at UFC 308 and UFC 310, respectively.