VIDEO: Yoo Joo-sang Faceplants Jeka Saragih With Conor McGregor-Esque Hook At UFC 316

Yoo Joo-sang made an emphatic statement in his UFC debut at UFC 316, scoring the fourth-fastest finish in a debut performance at featherweight.

Joo-sang needed just 28 seconds to put away Jeka Saraigh during the event’s preliminary card.

Saragih looked to come after Joo-sang with a one-two. Joo-sang, however, saw it coming and stepped back away from the charge. Joo-sang then connected with a quick left hook that sent Saragih down, crumbling, like a stack of bricks, face first to the mat.

Yoo Joo-Sang Scores Impressive Sub-30-Second KO In UFC Debut At UFC 316

JOOSANG YOO WITH THE UNREAL FIRST ROUND KNOCKOUT 🔥



Stream #UFC316 NOW on @ESPNPlus PPV ▶️ https://t.co/WFpda1aiqa pic.twitter.com/iOVJvsvRXa — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2025

Joo-sang, who said he hopes to deliver a UFC title to the man he looks up to, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, is now 9-0 in MMA. The former AFC and Heat featherweight champion earned his fifth career finish in this bout tonight — with four of five now coming in the first round.

Saragih has now lost three of four since entering the Octagon off a pair of 2022 victories on Road to UFC.