VIDEO: Yoo Joo-sang Taunts, Gets Flatlined By Daniel Santos One Round Later At UFC 320

Daniel Santos brought a hard-hitting performance in to make Yoo Joo-sang pay for taunting earlier, finishing the fight in round two of their bout during the UFC 320 prelims.

Yoo controlled the first round by mixing up his shots while using his footwork to dodge most of Santos’ attacks, frustrating his opponent further with taunting.

Yoo tried to evade an early second-round flurry from Santos but left his chin open, leading to Santos dropping him with a left hook. A barrage of follow-up shots then forced referee Herb Dean to stop the fight in Santos’ favor.

Daniel Santos KOs Yoo Joo-sang At UFC 320

Santos has now won six of his last seven and has won four straight since losing his UFC debut.

This was the first loss in Joo-sang’s MMA career. He made his UFC debut at UFC 316, finishing Jeka Saragih in 28 seconds at UFC 316.