VIDEO: Yousri Belgaroui, Alex Pereira’s Training Partner And Former Glory Kickboxing Rival, Earns Solid TKO Of Azamat Bekoev In UFC Debut At UFC Vancouver

The UFC debut of former GLORY Kickboxing title challenger Yousri Belgaroui ends in major success, as he scored an upset of Azamat Bekoev during the UFC Vancouver prelims.

Bekoev constantly tried to push the pace and pressure Belgaroui, but he paid the price for it. Belgaroui’s kickboxing experience was on full display as he delivered with his striking, which helped to open up a cut on the Russian’s head. Belgaroui dictated the pace in the first two rounds through his usage of his strikes, playing into the significant reach advantage he had.

Belgaroui then needed less than a minute in the third round to pour on one more barrage of damaging strikes on an already drained Bekoev, earning the early third-round TKO victory in his UFC debut.

Yousri Belgaroui was throwing heavy shots for the finish 👊 #UFCVancouver pic.twitter.com/efbbpFKCrK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 18, 2025

Belgaroui went 27-7 in kickboxing, unsuccessfully challenging for the GLORY middleweight title on three occasions, two of which have come against current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Belgaroui also fell short in a GLORY Middleweight Tournament appearance, losing to former UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

Belgaroui competed in UAE Warriors and Levels Fight League, along with two appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series, before making his Octagon debut tonight.

Bekoev, the former LFA middleweight champion, had won eight straight and nine of 10 entering tonight’s bout. Bekoev had won both his appearance in the UFC so far, knocking out Zachary Reese at UFC 311 and finishing Ryan Loder at UFC Des Moines in May.