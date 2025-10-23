Virna Jandiroba: Dreaming is Good, but Fulfillment is Better

UFC star Virna Jandiroba is ready to make her dreams come true in the co-main event of UFC 321 this weekend.

On Saturday night, Virna Jandiroba will go head to head with Mackenzie Dern for the UFC strawweight championship. In their first meeting five years ago, it was Dern who managed to come out on top – but this time around, the stakes are much higher, and Jandiroba is well aware of that.

The Brazilian sensation has slowly but surely been churning her way up through the rankings and now, at the age of 37, she’s ready to finally achieve the goal that she’s been shooting for ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Of course, it’ll be easier said than done, but she is prepared for whatever Dern can throw her way.

Virna Jandiroba is ready to live out her dream

“It’s very good, you know? And dreaming, dreaming is very good. But achieving is even better. So seeing everything happen and living this moment for me is a tremendous fulfillment and that’s it.

“I think it is a huge personal and professional achievement. I’m very happy to be here. Dream of winning… do better. You know, we’ve been on this journey for a long time and finally on Saturday we’re going to be able to finally do it. And that’s a thing. It was a long road but now I’m finally here. I’m here to take the belt on Saturday.”

Get ready, fight fans, because Jandiroba is coming to take it all.