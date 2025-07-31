Vitor Belfort: Skill Means Nothing Anymore – Social Media is Destroying Fighter Drive

UFC legend Vitor Belfort has given his thoughts on social media, the numbers that people pull in, and how that can impact sponsorship deals.

Throughout the course of his time in combat sports, Vitor Belfort has been known as an absolute animal. Sometimes that’s been a good thing, and sometimes that’s been a bad thing – but he was, at one point, certainly one of the biggest stars in the sport of mixed martial arts.

These days, he’s enjoying his time as a legendary figure of MMA, with Vitor Belfort being a name that is constantly recognized for his incredible work inside the cage. With that being said, in the modern age, social media seems to take priority above a lot of other things when it comes to popularity.

In a recent interview, Vitor Belfort explained why he isn’t a massive fan of that.

Vitor Belfort isn’t a fan of social media

“When you go to Nike, when you go to Under Armour and then you offer a fighter and they said how many likes he has, me and it is disgusting.”

“How many followers he has, how many how many likes. I don’t care how many likes he has.”

“I think you can never sign a sponsor or deal because of likes.”

Vitor certainly has an interesting point here, and it’s one of the reasons we used Jake Paul – a social media star who made his way into boxing – as the featured image.

